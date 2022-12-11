Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $221.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

