Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $51.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 772.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

