Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CLDX opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.32.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
