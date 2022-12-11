CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.90 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.17 on Thursday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

