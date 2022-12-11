Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 103.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

