Centiva Capital LP Buys 274,907 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,907 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

