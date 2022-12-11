Centiva Capital LP Buys 4,211 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,954,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $145.90 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.72 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.69.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

