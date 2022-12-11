Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Price Performance

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of CME stock opened at $178.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

