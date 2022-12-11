Centiva Capital LP Has $1.08 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,244 shares of company stock worth $4,324,420. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $180.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.