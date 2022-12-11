Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 218,376 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,713,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after buying an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun stock opened at 20.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.12. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of 9.74 and a 12 month high of 43.22.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.