Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

