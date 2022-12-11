CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 344,688 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,549.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 55,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,592 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 84.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 67,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

