CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CGI were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,372,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,881 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

