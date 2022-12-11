Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $380.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

