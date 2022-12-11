Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemed Stock Down 1.0 %
CHE opened at $516.82 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
