Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $47.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

CQP stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

