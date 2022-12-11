Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

