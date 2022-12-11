Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

