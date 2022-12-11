Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LYB opened at $81.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

