Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,997 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

