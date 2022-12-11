Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

