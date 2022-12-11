Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

