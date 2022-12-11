Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 7,254 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 64.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.