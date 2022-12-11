Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BLK opened at $706.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $658.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.