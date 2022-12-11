Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

