Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Invests $255,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $353,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

