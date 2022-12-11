Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 53.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 180.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 474,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $130,260,000 after acquiring an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.32.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

