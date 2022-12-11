Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.09. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $249.33.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Churchill Downs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

