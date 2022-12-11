Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 415 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,787,000 after acquiring an additional 516,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,022 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.3 %

PBA opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

