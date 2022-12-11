Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 90 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $121.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.