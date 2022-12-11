Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $130.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

