Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

