Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 146.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

