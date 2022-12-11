Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $420.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.