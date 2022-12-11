Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,376 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nucor were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $147.07 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.