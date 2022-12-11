Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,599 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

