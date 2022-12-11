Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 238 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $609.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.62 and a 200 day moving average of $585.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

