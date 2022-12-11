Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 658 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $169.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

