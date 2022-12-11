Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 51.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,099,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 279.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 285,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BKR opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.