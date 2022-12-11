Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $503,766.12 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.54. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 194.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,521 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

