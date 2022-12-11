Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Cinemark Stock Down 1.6 %

Cinemark Profile

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $12.20 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.