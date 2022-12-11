Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $39,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $453.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $463.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

