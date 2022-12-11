Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

