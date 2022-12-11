Citigroup Begins Coverage on Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ARIS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 653,060 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

