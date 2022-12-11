Citigroup Begins Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Crestwood Equity Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,048.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,303 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 717,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 39,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 701,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 700,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

