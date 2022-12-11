Citigroup Begins Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $298.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.16. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

