Citigroup Begins Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,608,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 318,092 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

