Citigroup Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $222.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $179.54 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.84.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

