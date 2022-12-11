Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 133,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of C opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

