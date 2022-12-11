Citigroup Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $110.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

